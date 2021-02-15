Farmers to Families program helps get healthy food to those in need

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– As we move through the winter, food insecurity is not going away, but a program called ‘Farmers to Families’ continues to step up to help people in need.

Food into the hands of everyday people in need.

“The reality is — is it’s the community’s responsibility to take care of all of its citizens no matter what their needs are,” said Peter Keast, Director of Development, St. Vincent de Paul Middletown.

And the need is real for families across Connecticut, including Middletown, is identified as an area where food insecurity has become common, especially with the continued impacts of COVID-19.

The U.S. government’s very own USDA Farm to Families program is helping out Monday in partnership with community organizations like Saint Vincent de Paul in Middletown.

“Farmers are selling food to the U.S. government and the government is having local distributors out in the area to pick them up and deliver them to sites like this,” said Keast.

Thousands of pounds of food filled with meat, dairy, fresh fruits and veggies – healthy food products to offset some of the financial pressure on families.

“We know that people can go shopping but the reality is when there is not quite enough money, the food budget drops, so if we can augment the food budget, it means things like the electric bill, the phone bill and the rent get paid,” said Keast.

Those who need help getting directed to the available food can contact their local food pantry and organizers say the United Way’s 211 feature has been helpful in getting food delivered to families and the elderly who have no way of getting the supplies they need.

Foresia Allen of Sweet Potato Society Inc says this is what she does — travels all around the state to make these important food drop offs.

“Every time we have a chance to bring to the veterans, bring to our at risk population, we tried to get them as much as we can. Instead of people trying to now during the pandemic to get out, especially seniors, we bring it to them,” said Allen.

Paying it forward box by box to ensure the community makes it through these trying times.

“This is what we do. We pick up, we deliver, we come back and forth and we give,” said Allen.