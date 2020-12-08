Farmers to Families, United Way continue helping families put food on the table

(WTNH) — Farmers to Families, with the help of the United Way and a local church, have been helping families put food on the table through this challenging time.

Maria Campos Harlow, the Executive Director of the United Way of Meriden-Wallingford, joined Good Morning Connecticut to tell us more about the joint effort in helping those in need.

There will be a drive-through food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 8 in the parking lot of Good News Christian Church on 46 John Street in Wallingford.

The public can pick up a box of food between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

At the distribution point, drivers are asked to wear a face mask, put the car in park, and open the trunk.

