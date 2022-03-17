FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot and killed while lying in his bed on Sunset Terrace in the Unionville neighborhood of Farmington late Wednesday night.

The Farmington Police Department responded to a report of a man shot inside a home around 11:00 p.m. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 32-year-old man lying in bed with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel began lifesaving measures for the victim on-scene before he was transported to St. Francis Hospital. About an hour later, he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police discovered the man had been shot by a 24-year-old man he lived with.

Two children were inside the home at the time. The identification of the people involved have not been revealed by police as they work to contact next of kin.

“They just moved into this house not that long ago,” Unionville resident Don Powers told WTNH. “Very nice people. It’s just hard to believe that something like this would happen.”

Following the shooting, a 24-year-old suspect stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene with a firearm, police said. Officials were able to locate the suspect just after midnight on I-84 Westbound.

Court officials identified the suspect as Deondre Linder, who also lives with the victim.

Linder was charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, risk of injury to a child, and reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is due in court again on March 31.