Farmington Public Schools sees 2-hour delay due to water main break

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break in Farmington is causing school delays on Friday.

Traffic officials say the water main break has shutdown Route 4 at Talcott Notch Road in Farmington. Crews are on scene making repairs.

The incident is the cause of a 2-hour delay on Friday to the entire district of Farmington Public Schools.

UPDATE: Around 6:50 a.m., officials said the water service has been restored.

UConn Health and a few business on Route 4 were affected by the incident.

