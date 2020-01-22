Father of missing 1-year-old from Ansonia due in court

Live Now
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The father of a missing 1-year-old girl from Ansonia is due in court on Wednesday.

Police say Jose Morales is the prime suspect in the death of his girlfriend Christine Holloway.

Holloway was found dead as a result of blunt force trauma on Dec. 2, 2019, in her home on Myrtle Avenue.

1-year-old Vanessa Morales has been missing for more than seven weeks.

