Father of missing 1-year-old from Ansonia due in court

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The father of a missing 1-year-old girl from Ansonia is due in court on Wednesday.

RELATED: Ansonia police working on arrest warrant for Jose Morales in the death of missing 1-year-old’s mother

Police say Jose Morales is the prime suspect in the death of his girlfriend Christine Holloway.

Holloway was found dead as a result of blunt force trauma on Dec. 2, 2019, in her home on Myrtle Avenue.

1-year-old Vanessa Morales has been missing for more than seven weeks.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.