Father of missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales due in court

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The father of missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales will be back in court Wednesday morning.

43-year-old Jose Morales is the New Haven man suspected in the murder of his wife Christine Holloway of Ansonia. On Wednesday, he’ll face a judge on other unrelated charges.

Vanessa has been missing since December 2nd — the same day police found her mother, Christine Holloway dead in her home. Morales now the prime suspect in the murder.

Morales was arrested in New Haven on unrelated charges for having stun guns in his home, which is illegal because he’s a convicted felon.

In 2012, Morales was cited four separate times by law enforcement in New Haven, West Haven, and Meriden. Three times the cases involved physical altercations. He was convicted on at least two of the arrests.

The Hartford Courant reports Morales spent little time behind bars before he was released on probation. Morales remains in the custody of New Haven authorities and is being held on $250,000 bond

He will be back in court Wednesday regarding the weapons charges. Morales has not been charged in Vanessa’s disappearance or her mother’s murder.