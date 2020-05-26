Father of UConn student wanted in 2 homicides arrested on sexual assault charges in April

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The father of a UConn student wanted for two homicides was arrested in Newtown on sexual assault charges last month.

According to police, 54-year-old Robert Manfredonia, the father of 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, turned himself in to Newtown police on April 28 after learning of a warrant for his arrest.

He was then charged with sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor and selling/giving liquor to a minor/ drunkard. There were no details released on the nature of the charges.

Robert Manfredonia posted his $50,000 bond and was released. His court date was set for July 1, 2020.

A multi-state search is currently underway for his son, Peter Manfredonia, who allegedly killed two men, in Willington and in Derby, before abducting another person who was later found safe in New Jersey.

Police believe Peter Manfredonia is in Pennsylvania and on Monday, his family through their attorney Mike Dolan, begged for Peter to surrender.

Dolan also said that Peter Manfredonia does have mental health issues and was seeking professional help.