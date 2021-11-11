FBI asking for public’s help to find suspect in series of CT robberies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man allegedly involved in a series of robberies throughout the state.

23-year-old Christian Velez is charged with federal robbery and firearm offenses. The FBI says multiple state warrants have also been issued for him.

The complaint charges Velez with Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the FBI.

The FBI says Velez is considered to be armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

The New Haven Division of the FBI will be holding a press conference Thursday morning.

The robberies began in September, the FBI says.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the FBI’s New Haven Field Office at (203) 503-5580 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.