FBI asking for public’s help to find suspect in series of CT robberies

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man allegedly involved in a series of robberies throughout the state.

23-year-old Christian Velez is charged with federal robbery and firearm offenses. The FBI says multiple state warrants have also been issued for him.

The complaint charges Velez with Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the FBI.

The FBI says Velez is considered to be armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

The New Haven Division of the FBI will be holding a press conference Thursday morning.

The robberies began in September, the FBI says.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the FBI’s New Haven Field Office at (203) 503-5580 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Reconnecting the Elm City: A look at the next phase of the Downtown Crossing Project in New Haven

News /

News 8's Gil Simmons attends birthday celebration for U.S. Marine Corps in Branford

News /

Peabody Museum to offer free admission when it reopens

News /

Brothers charged in drug trafficking ring in Waterbury

News /

Save Our Streets: The Ungroup Society in Waterbury works to keep kids away from crime, violence, and gangs

News /

Yale doctor says boosters of all 3 COVID-19 vaccines in the US have shown to be effective

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss