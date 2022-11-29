NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – The FBI and Naugatuck Police Department are asking for help tracking down the man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck nearly two weeks ago.

The search continues for Christopher Francisquini, who investigators believe killed his daughter, Camilla, at their home in Naugatuck on Nov. 18, then went to Waterbury to confront the baby’s mother. He was last seen in New Haven on Quinnipiac Avenue in the Fair Haven neighborhood on Nov. 19, police said. A warrant was issued for his arrest the next day, charging him with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child.

“He may be contacting family, friends, or acquaintances seeking assistance, and he may travel to places with which he is familiar,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Field Division Michael Butsch said.

Earlier this week, the FBI increased its reward for information about Francisquini from $10,000 to $25,000.

“I understand the community is angry that this offender who has shown a predisposition to violence is out and continuing to commit crimes,” Naugatuck police chief Colin McAlister said.

Camilla Francisquini (Photo provided by the Waterbury Police Department)

Authorities said Francisquini is considered armed and dangerous, and mentally unstable. He has possible ties to Meriden, Waterbury, and New Haven, as well as Massachusettes and New York, investigators said.

Christopher Francisquini (Photos provided by Naugatuck Police Department)

The FBI police released photos of his distinct tattoos: an angry clown on his left hand, stars and “Milla” on his right hand, and “CME” with flames on the right side of his neck. They have multiple photos because he’s been in and out of prison and was on parole at the time of the murder. Police said he cut off his ankle monitor the morning he allegedly killed Camilla.

The FBI is using a new tactic to generate leads in their manhunt. The bureau launched 13 digital billboards with the word “WANTED,” showing Francisquini’s mugshot, a distinctive tattoo, and the two charges he faces in this case.

The billboards run along Interstate 84, Interstate 95, and Interstate 91. Sources tell News 8 that these are “corridors of concern.” There’s also a digital billboard on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Chicopee.

One of Francisquini’s previous offenses was assaulting a police officer. These reasons are why law enforcement is using every resource to find Francisquini.

Police officers across the state are wearing pink bracelets that have “Justice for Camilla” written on them, along with her birthday, Dec. 3. Naugatuck police told News 8 that they want to show support for Camilla and her family. They will wear them until Francisquini is captured.

Paula Carrelo has lived in Naugatuck for 40 years. She says she knows Camilla’s mother from a local coffee shop.

“She was just a very likable and genuinely nice person, and she was just so excited to have that baby,” she said.

Carrelo said the Naugatuck community is still reeling over this unthinkable crime. She described the mood as “somber,” with attention now on the massive manhunt underway.

“Hopefully they get him really soon,” Carrelo said.

Earlier this week, News 8 spoke with Ken Gray, a former FBI special agent who teaches criminal justice and homeland security at the University of New Haven.

He’s been following the investigation closely and said, “This is now a case where it’s relying upon the public to come up with a possible sighting to be able to locate this person.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Francisquini should call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010. Tips can also be given at an American embassy or consulate.