FBI investigators spotted at Republican Congressional candidate Robert Hyde’s home, office

ABC News has confirmed the FBI stopped by several locations in Connecticut associated with Robert Hyde, the Congressional candidate and Trump donor who claimed to have conducted physical surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch when she was US Ambassador to Ukraine.

ABC News reports FBI investigators were seen at his residence in Weatogue and business office in Avon.

