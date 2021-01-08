FBI task force aims to clean-up streets; keep communities safer in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The mission of the FBI’s Safe Streets Taskforce is to keep communities safe by addressing serious and violent crimes.

Here in Connecticut, there are three task forces located across the state: Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport. Each task force is comprised of local, state, and federal agencies.

“We work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” said Joe Altimari, Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI. “We really want to help clean up the streets.”

On Friday, News 8 got an inside look at the work they’re doing in Connecticut. Altimari said, to be part of this task force, members are selected from different departments and agencies around the state. They also have to go through a rigorous screening process.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the love and support of our families,” Altimari told News 8. “What we do is dangerous. We are out there in plain clothes. We are out there in unmarked vehicles. We’re willing to put ourselves out there.”

One case, which the task force was involved in, was the days-long manhunt for Peter Manfredonia. He’s accused of killing two men in Connecticut back in May of 2020.

“On a daily basis, we’re involved in all kinds of things that are going on,” said Altimari.

When it comes to cases and their involvement, they’re either asked to join in and assist because of their resources or they reach out directly to their partners and offer-up help. One of the biggest problems they’re seeing and tackling is gun violence in the state.

“A lot of illegal guns in possession of known felons,” explained Altimari. “I think that’s probably our biggest challenge right now.”

The task force also wants to hear from you. If you’re having an issue in your community, you’re being asked to come forward. Altimari said they want to help in any way they can.