NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yale School of Medicine played a major role in the introduction of a drug that aims to improve the lives of people with diabetes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Tzield injection on Friday, which delays the onset of stage 3, Type 1 diabetes in those who are over the age of 8 with stage 2 diabetes. It is set to hit shelves this Friday.

The drug is being touted as the biggest treatment breakthrough for the condition since insulin was discovered a century ago.

“If you’re a family where someone has Type 1 diabetes — and it could be the parents, and it could be a sibling — I think screening is the right thing too do,” said Kevan Herold, a professor of internal medicine at Yale School of Medicine.

Herald of the chair of TrialNet, which screens relatives for risk of diabetes. That trial led to the drug’s approval.