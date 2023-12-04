NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Manischewitz is recalling its dark chocolate coins recently sold in Connecticut, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A limited number of bags labeled as dark chocolate coins contain milk chocolate coins, which contain a milk allergen that is not declared on the label.

UPC Code Description Lot Code 072700200387

Display Box UPC is 072700200356 Manischewitz Dark Chocolate Coins .53 oz 2283

They were sold in stores nationwide, but the recall notice said they were sold predominately in Connecticut and New York during the weeks of Sept. 26, 2023, through Nov. 28, 2023.

The company said all dairy milk chocolate coins are wrapped in gold foil within a blue netting, and all non-dairy dark chocolate coins are wrapped in silver foil within a red netting.

If you have the recalled chocolates, you can return them to the store of purchase for store credit or a refund.

For questions about this recall, contact Manischewitz by calling 718-369-4000, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or emailing Customercare@kayco.com.