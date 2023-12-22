NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The type II diabetes drug Ozempic, has been a hot topic as of late for its ability to aid in weight loss.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now warning consumers not to use counterfeit Ozempic.

The FDA says they’ve seized thousands of units of the counterfeit product in the legitimate U.S. drug supply chain and are testing the products hoping for information on the drug’s identity, quality and safety.

Over the past year or so, there has been an Ozempic craze for those hoping to lose weight.

According to health officials, overdoses have increased lately.

Dr. John Morton, the chief of bariatric surgery at Yale Medicine, says too much of a good thing is never good.

“When you don’t take them the right way, there can be consequences. A lot of times it’s because people don’t take them at all. People miss their dose, and if they miss their dose, what’s the natural inclination? You kind of makeup for it, you double down. You don’t want to do that. You don’t play catchup with medications,” Morton said.

Dr. Morton has what he calls the four pillars of weight loss. Diet, exercise, sleep and stress management. He says they all contribute.

“Eighty percent of weight loss is due to diet. And the simplest thing you can do is avoid ultra-processed foods. If you can’t pronounce it, don’t eat it,” Morton said.

If you take Ozempic, there are a lot of numbers and serial numbers for you to look out for to make sure they’re not counterfeit.

The FDA is advising people to not take or distribute the drug if it has the lot number NAR0074 or the serial number 430834149057.

More information on counterfeit Ozempic can be found on the official Food and Drug Administration’s website.