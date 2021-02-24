Federal approval of $11 billion+ for submarine programs to benefit Eastern CT

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Congressman Joe Courtney has been renamed chair of the Navy Oversight panel. Under his leadership, federal lawmakers have approved more than $11 billion for submarine programs.

“The shipyard, which goes back 120 years has just a storied history,” said Connecticut Congressman Joe Courtney.

The possibility of a China-Russia military alliance has the attention of the U.S. Military. But in February of 2020, the Trump administration threatened to cut the construction of a second Virginia-class submarine to be built at Electric Boat in Groton.

Eventually, Electric Boat was awarded more than $9 billion for construction and test of the lead and second ships of the Columbia class as well as associated design and engineering support.

Courtney, who has said that getting the funding approved took a bipartisan effort, called the undersea fleet our nation’s top priority.

“The work in Groton is instrumental in terms of making sure that the country is protected,” Courtney said, “and then going to the Indo-Pacific region whereas you point out China now has the largest Navy of a single country in the world. If you talk to the combatant commanders out there, the number one priority in terms of addressing and deterring that threat is the work that happens here in southeastern Connecticut and Rhode Island.”

Courtney is a senior member of the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development, which has jurisdiction over workforce development efforts. Specifically, in the manufacturing and submarine supply-chain industry.

The bill’s investment in strategic defense tools, like submarines and helicopters, no doubt helps keep the country secure. It also keeps Connecticut’s economy strong.