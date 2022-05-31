HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another boost is coming for children’s mental health services in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Council of Family Service Agencies in Rocky Hill is receiving $368,900 from the federal government. It will be used for early intervention and screening to address the youth mental health crisis.

The money will help the Connecticut Council of Family Service Agencies identify up to 900 low-income children at an elevated risk for mental health disorders and connect them with the treatment and care they need for free.

“We will be screening children for mental health issues at a young age and hopefully catching them before things get too far down the line,” said Robert Muro, Ph.D., the president and CEO of the Connecticut Council of Family Service Agencies. “There are several broad screenings for mental health problems of any variety — depression, anxiety, conduct disorder, and, in particular, trauma.”

The Connecticut Council of Family Service Agencies consists of 14 agencies throughout the state.