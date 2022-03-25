(WTNH) – More federal funding is on the way to support Mothers United Against Violence and their Victim Impact Project.

The money will support much-needed assistance to families impacted by gun violence.

An unfortunate statistic when the weather heats up so does violent crime. Before it gets too warm this year, a group on the ground is getting a boost.

An organization on the ground in the community in its darkest hours, holding the hands of families in moments of tragedy. Mothers United Against Violence has been doing that work for two decades.

Congressman John Larson pushed for the funding in Congress. He joined U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy on Friday in announcing $300,000 in federal funding for the organization’s Victim Impact Project. The money is built into the federal budget.

Mother’s United Against Violence has held hundreds of vigils and touched thousands of lives in the community. The program provides trauma and PTSD support for families hurt by gun violence. It will also help families navigate the criminal justice system. Those doing the work are those who have also been victims.

“We’ve been on the battlefield for a long time. I lost my son in 2010, but I decided then that I would work and not stand by and not be an idle person saying why did that happen,” said Deborah Davis, Mother’s United Against Violence.

“Kids growing up, if they see violence, if they go through it, they repeat it. It’s a cycle that we can break if we reach out,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

There have been 8 gun deaths this year in Hartford, which is double the amount of this time last year. Police say they have taken twice as many guns off the streets.