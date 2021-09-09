Federal government grants approval of revisions to gaming compacts between CT and tribes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The federal government granted approval to proposed revisions to the gaming compacts between the state of Connecticut and the tribes submitted earlier this summer, according to Gov. Lamont.

Lamont announced the approval today after he, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Chairman Rodney Butler, and Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman James Gessner Jr. received word from the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Federal approval of the revisions brings the tribes, along with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, a step closer to implementing sports wagering and online gaming under a new law Gov. Lamont signed in May.

It is anticipated that sports wagering and online gaming will be available for Connecticut residents in October.

“This critical step in the process of modernizing our gaming landscape here in Connecticut ensures that our state will have a competitive, nation-leading marketplace for wagering both in-person and online,” Lamont said. “I thank the Bureau of Indian Affairs for approving these revisions, as well as the efforts of our partners with the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe. Today’s announcement puts Connecticut on the cusp of providing a modern, technologically advanced gaming experience that will be competitive with our neighboring states and positions us for success into the future.”