Federal judge says Gov. Lamont’s suspension of fingerprinting services amid pandemic is unconstitutional

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal judge has ruled one of Governor Ned Lamont’s executive orders violates the Second Amendment.

In an emergency order in March, the governor suspended fingerprinting services and the issuance of new firearm permits due to coronavirus concerns.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League – a group of gun rights supporters – sued, claiming that suspending fingerprinting and gun permits violated protections under the Second Amendment.

A judge overturned that emergency order Tuesday.

A judge says the order must be modified. The governor says fingerprinting services are starting to resume now anyway.