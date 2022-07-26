NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal jury in New Haven has found two Connecticut men guilty of drug trafficking offenses.

The trial began on July 13 and concluded when the jury delivered guilty verdicts on Tuesday. Tajh “Yung” Wiley, 26, of Norwalk, and Jevaughn “Russ” Watson, 28, of Ansonia was convicted for trafficking large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and other drugs throughout Connecticut.

This incident began with an investigation led by authorities into a drug distribution organization headed by Wiley. Through a wiretap placed on Wiley’s phone, authorities said they were able to discover Wiley’s plans to distribute drugs across the state.

Wiley, Watson, and six others were arrested for trafficking in June 2021. When they were in custody, police said they seized a kilogram of fentanyl, a kilogram of cocaine, approximately 83 grams of crack cocaine, over 12 pounds of marijuana, two press machines, and more from their base of operation.

Investigators said they also confiscated jewelry valued at more than $100,000, and a 2021 Mercedes-Benz valued at approximately $146,000 from Wiley.

Officials said the jury found Wiley guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, fentanyl, 500 grams or more of cocaine and marijuana, and one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

At a minimum, Wiley will face five years in prison, and at maximum, he will face 40.

Watson was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, according to authorities.

The sentencing was set for October 12, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton.