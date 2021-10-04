Federal legislators reintroduce bill to prevent future school shootings

(WTNH) — Many communities across the nation have been faced with the devastating impacts of school shootings. Unfortunately, Connecticut is one of those affected and still grappling with the effects.

On Monday, federal legislators announced their efforts to prevent school shootings moving forward.

Florida’s U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz introduced the School Shooting Safety and Preparedness Act. She’s worked alongside Georgia’s U.S. Representative Lucy McBath and Connecticut U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes.

Wasserman Schultz says, “this is not a one-size-fits-all. We know that it is a multi-faceted problem.”

This is actually a re-introduction of the bill, it was first brought in front of Congress last year. They’re hoping it will pass the Education and Labor Committee and the House this time around.

Wasserman Schultz said in a press conference Monday, “Apparently Republicans made the argument that this is a gun control bill disguised as data collections.”

The legislation would work towards creating a better database so they can have a better understanding of why school shootings are happening and base their findings on the historic data from a myriad of factors.

Wasserman Schultz says, “This is really so critically important because once you know the scope of the problem, once you get granular information about it, it’s a lot easier to approach solutions.”

Representative Hayes released a statement saying in part, “Gun violence prevention is a top concern for me and my constituents. Every day we continue to see these tragedies occur impacting the safety of our schools. In 2018 and 2019, there were 24 and 25 school shootings respectively.” She continued, ”The School Shooting Safety and Preparedness Act is a key prevention measure providing the framework to obtain the data needed to be proactive.”

Various gun safety and education groups are also backing this legislation like Sandy Hook Promise. In fact, Co-Founder and Managing Director Mark Barden said, “Congress must take a comprehensive and holistic approach to keep youth safe from gun violence. Ensuring we have the best data possible on violence in schools is necessary to save lives.”