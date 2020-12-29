Federal stimulus package gives relief to many in the state, but will it be enough?

(WTNH) — The federal stimulus package gives relief to everything from small businesses, families, education and transportation. But, will it be enough?

It is a difficult balance as you look at the vaccine, rolling through Connecticut, as well as the stimulus money. The package has been approved and is heading towards Connecticut. Some of it has already arrived, but there’s a worry as to whether it will be enough. Especially when you look at the spread of COVID expected from the holidays.

Related: House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000, sends measure to Senate

“It will give us a little bit of economic certainty which will take a lot of stress off of families and small business, and it gives me a little breathing room as well,” Governor Ned Lamont.

Room to breathe for residents and business owners of Connecticut. There are so many different aid packages out there from Connecticut business recovery grants to the federal payroll protection, so how do you know which stimulus packages you can apply for? The Economic Development Council says they have partnerships across the state that can help.

“We have the Connecticut Small Business Development Center, The Connecticut Women’s Business Development Center, the Black Business Alliance, the Spanish American Merchants Association, who are all on standby ready to help you,” Glendowlyn Thames, Deputy Commissioner DECD.

When you take a look at that massive stimulus package out of Washington D.C., that the president has now signed off on, will it be in time? When will the money start hitting the accounts?

“We had tens of thousands of people who are about to lose their unemployment insurance today, so that’s not going to happen,” Gov. Lamont says.

And the $600 per person stimulus money should arrive late this week or early next week. The PPP will be doled out to business in January, something the restaurant industry desperately needs.

“We are not out of the woods yet by any stretch. It is going to be a tough two or three months until we can get to the spring, but this is definitely going to pay dividends for us to try and work and recover for our industry,” Scott Dolce, CT Restaurant Association.

Something for businesses to keep in mind: they are not reinventing the wheel here. Go to the same place and do the same things before and you should be able to get it now. Although some of the criteria have changed, officials will be able to guide you through it.

For more information, visit the ct.gov website.