Feeding sites launched in Stratford following school closures due to coronavirus concerns

(WTNH) — Due to the growing list of temporary closures for school institutions in the state because of coronavirus concerns, Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick and Superintendent of Stratford Public Schools Dr. Janet Robinson announced a feeding plan.

Bagged lunches will be available starting Monday, March 16 between the hours of 11 a.m. and noon. The initiative will be available to families every weekday while schools remain closed. Meals will be provided as grab-and-go and families will not be permitted to remain on-premises to eat.

The following locations are:

Franklin Elementary School – 1895 Barnum Avenue

Nichols Elementary School – 396 Nichols Avenue

Johnson House – 719 Birdseye Street

Sterling House Community Center – 2283 Main Street

South End Community Center – 19 Bates Street

