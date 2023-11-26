NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you have a reason to be extra thankful this Thanksgiving weekend? Check your lottery tickets.

Three Connecticut Lottery prizes remain unclaimed, as of Sunday afternoon. The tickets, sold on Nov. 17, Nov. 20 and Nov. 22, are worth at least $10,000.

A jackpot prize for Lotto! was sold on Nov. 17 at the Citgo on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The winning numbers are 3-11-15-28-32-40.

A $22,500 winning ticket for Keno was sold on Nov. 20 at the Manchester High Mart on Spencer Street. The winning numbers are 9-12-13-14-16-17-19-20-22-26-27-37-40-49-56-59-63-67-70-72 10X.

A $10,000 Keno ticket was sold on Nov. 22 at the Alhamwi Enterprises on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton. The winning numbers are 10-11-17-19-24-36-39-41-43-44-47-56-58-60-62-66-69-73-76-80 2X.

If one of the winning tickets is yours, visit a CT Lottery retailer or lottery headquarters.