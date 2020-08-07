FEMA approves Lamont’s request for federal emergency declaration

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday morning that Connecticut’s request for a federal emergency declaration has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The request was filed Wednesday morning following Tropical Storm Isaias, which left extensive damage statewide.

The approval will allow the state to request direct federal assistance to supplement state and local efforts to save lives and protect public health and safety. The governor’s request also includes a potential 75% federal reimbursement of certain state and local emergency protective measures.

Lamont said he spoke to President Donald Trump on the phone about the request Thursday evening.

I spoke with POTUS late last night about our request for a federal emergency declaration in response to the damage from #Isaias, and this morning we received word from @FEMA that it has been approved. This support is significant to supplement our ongoing restoration efforts. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 7, 2020

Over 600,000 Eversource and UI customers lost power due to the Isaias. A little over 450,000 are still waiting for the lights to come back on.

On Wednesday morning, Governor Lamont also declared a State of Emergency in response to Isaias.