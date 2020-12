NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ferraro’s Market is closing its New Haven store on Grand Avenue.

The last day Ferraro’s Market will be open is Christmas Eve. Owners call the decision “bittersweet.”

But, Ferraro’s is not gone for good. They are moving to North Haven and opening a new store in the Target shopping plaza on Universal Drive.

They plan to open sometime in mid-February.