NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Ferry Street Bridge in New Haven will be closed effective Monday morning until September for repair.



The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the closure of Ferry Street between Middletown Avenue and State Street in New Haven for a construction project. The project will consist of the replacement of the existing bridge deck, repair to the bridge’s substructures and steel stringers as well as the replacement of the existing bearings, according to the Department of Transportation.



The construction project will also include repair to the bridge steel truss member milling, pavement and following of new joints. The bridge repair project was awarded to the Rotha Constracting Company Inc. for the cost of $3,046,207.30 and is expected to be completed by Sep 13. Motorists should be aware that weather delays or unforeseen circumstances may extend the project schedule.



Motorists can expect to take a detour heading onto Blatchley Avenue, Lombard Street and Middletown Avenue. One sidewalk will remain open for pedestrian access during the project, and drivers are advised to maintain a safe speed while driving through the area.



Traffic personnel, signing patterns and temporary signalization will be used to guide motorists through the area, according to the DOT.