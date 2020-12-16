Festive street sign decorating challenge spreads holiday spirit throughout Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Milford has started a street sign decorating challenge that has spread to surrounding towns and cities.

The challenge started with one person, one street sign and one single Facebook post and it took off from there. It is called the #MilfordChallenge. The signs are decked out in festive, Christmas ornaments, ribbons, tinsel, bows, pine, and basically everything but the kitchen sink.

Apparently, it has always been a thing but it has really taken off during the pandemic. The woman who reportedly started it runs a Milford Facebook group and challenged others to join in.

According to reports, police have not been too fond of the decorating in fear of people covering up the signs themselves, but people who live in Milford say it is just a nice way to meet your neighbors and spread holiday cheer.

News 8 spoke to two women who decorated signs outside their homes. One woman just got out of quarantine after having coronavirus, and the other says her street sign has been stolen twice so she created a new one and decorated it.

“As long as people take it down, it’s not like, all over the place and they clean up after themselves. I just think it makes everyone happy,” Courtney Green.

“Now that it’s spreading, I can’t wait to get to my next stop because I’m stopping at different places throughout the day that I’m like, okay there’s a sign that’s awesome and I’m all the way in East Haven,” Rhonda Rutkowski.

We reached out to Milford police and they provided this statement: