Fiance of Meriden mother found dead due in court

(WTNH) — A suspect in the death of a missing Meriden mother is due in court on Monday.

31-year-old Perrie Mason was found dead in August. Her fiance Jason Watson has not been charged in her death, but he is charged with strangulation in a domestic dispute that happened days before Mason disappeared.

Police were able to piece that case together with evidence on cell phones. When he was arrested on those charges, the judge said he was the prime suspect in the case, and slapped him with a $1 million bond.

Now her death was just ruled a homicide which could bring a new development in court on Monday.

Since Mason’s death, the community held fundraisers and vigils for her and the family. Last we spoke to Mason’s loved ones, they say her boys are safe and with family.

