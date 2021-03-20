Finale of Million Mask Challenge Tour to be marked Sunday

HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz will join local Rotary clubs Sunday to mark the finale of the Million Mask Challenge Tour, helping with the delivery of 1.5 million masks in Hampton.

RELATED: March Madness brings locals to favorite spots to watch UConn game day after COVID restrictions ease

Sunday’s event is the third and final wave of the tour. It’s already delivered a total of 5 million masks to healthcare and frontline workers across the northeast. The campaign began last October.