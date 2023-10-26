NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns on Saturday, Oct. 28, with drop-off locations across Connecticut.

The day gives people an anonymous way to get rid of unused medications that can be safely disposed of at collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here to find a site near you. Check back often; sites are added daily.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products like cough syrup should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.