Conn. (WTNH) — Winter is approaching, and amid the forthcoming holiday and seasonal events across the state, Governor Ned Lamont hopes to attract more tourists to Connecticut.

“Find Your Vibe” first launched in June and aimed to spotlight various activities throughout Connecticut. The campaign was extremely successful, seeing over 7 million rooms booked, an increase in Airbnbs and short-term rentals, and out-of-state website visits up nearly 95%.

Gov. Lamont hopes the success will continue, as “winter is a special time in Connecticut.”

“The state has breathtaking unspoiled nature that attracts outdoor enthusiasts who are looking for both traditional and unexpected experiences, whether it’s the charm and relaxing hospitality visitors have come to know in Connecticut or the abundance of winter experiences like skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing and tubing spread across the state,” Gov. Lamont said. “Those who prefer more of a city vibe will also find a real energy throughout our urban communities.”

Both Connecticut residents and out-of-state tourists visiting can look forward to events like the 12th annual Winterfest at Hartford’s Bushnell Park, the Jumpfest Ski Jumping Competition in Salisbury, and the Fire and Ice Valentine Ice Sculpture Competition in Putnam.

In an attempt to further increase tourism in the state, Connecticut will launch new TV ads, displays in Grand Central Station, in-flight video on JetBlue flights, and hyper-targeted small-screen video in taxis, gyms, and salons.

“Tourism is at its best when we are able to reach diverse audiences who feel a sense of curiosity and newness about a destination,” Connecticut Office of Tourism Director Noelle Stevenson said. “Tourism in Connecticut has evolved. We know that visitors are more focused on their well-being, having a variety of different experiences than the norm, and get the most out of their time, and this campaign really conveys that.”

Look out for a full list of events across Connecticut this December via WTNH, coming soon