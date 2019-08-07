Fire and police officials respond to car fire on Route 72 westbound in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders were dispatched to Route 72 westbound in Plainville for a report of a car fire Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a vehicle fire was spotted between Exits 2 and 1 on Route 72 westbound in Plainville. Currently, one lane is open to traffic.

Officials say no injuries have been reported as of yet. No other information has been revealed.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

