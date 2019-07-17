Fire crews respond to second-alarm structure fire in Meriden

1  of  3
Connecticut

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials are responding to a fully-involved structure fire in Meriden on Wednesday.

Fire crews have been dispatched to 144 Miller Street in Meriden for a second-alarm fire call on a 3-family home.

No details have been confirmed on injuries or if occupants were inside the structure at the time of the fire.

The fire has been put out. Severe damage to the home can be seen from the outside.

