One dead in Coventry house fire

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Coventry responded to a fatal 1-alarm house fire early Monday morning.

According to police, the call came in around midnight for a house fire on 821 Main Street in Coventry.

Upon arrival, one person was found outside of the home with serious burns and pronounced dead on the scene after life saving measures were attempted by officials.

A second individual was transported to Hartford Hospital for unknown injuries.

Crews are on scene investigating. No word on the cause of the fire.

