NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials responded to Walnut Street in New Britain on Wednesday in response to a working structure fire.

Firefighters were on scene at 47 Walnut Street in New Britain for a 3-structure fire call.

Structure fire at 47 walnut street. Primary search is negative so far. Scene is still active. pic.twitter.com/zqigxzGjiu — Raul Ortiz (@NB_FireChief) July 3, 2019

No information has been released on any persons that occupied the structure.

