Fire Prevention Week kicks off Sunday

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 12:44 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 01:50 PM EDT

Fire Prevention Week kicks off Sunday

(WTNH) - Sunday marks the start of Fire Prevention Week and the American Red Cross is reminding everyone to do two simple steps.

The organization says that you should practice fire drills at home just in case an emergency were to happen.

It also says to make sure to install smoke detectors and to test them monthly.

Following both tips will help you and your family stay safe from the nation's most frequent and deadliest disaster.

The Red Cross is working with the community to install free smoke detectors.

