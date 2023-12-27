BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — It wasn’t quite the Christmas Star, but a fireball was spotted over Connecticut just before Christmas Eve this weekend.

Several people, including one from Brookfield, reported the fireball to the American Meteor Society. The fireball was also spotted in New York and New Jersey.

The fireball appeared at about 8:20 p.m., according to multiple reports. It was seen for about 3.5 seconds.

The sky watchers reported that the fireball was a light yellow, blue or white color.

NASA has not yet released information about where the fireball entered the atmosphere, or where it disintegrated.

