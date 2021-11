MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) -- Manchester Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his son's mother early Friday morning, additionally driving into a police cruiser while fleeing the scene.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., a 56-year-old woman walked into the Manchester Police Department with a gunshot wound to her head. She explained the injury resulted from an altercation with her son's father inside her home on Lilley Street. Emergency Medical Personnel treated the wound before transporting her to Hartford Hospital.