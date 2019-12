(WTNH) — Fire crews in Orange were dispatched to a fully-involved structure fire early Wednesday morning.

Police say the active house fire is on 612 Chestnut Ridge Road. There were occupants in the home at the time of the fire, but officials report no one was hurt and got out successfully.

Major damage was done to the home. No word on the cause of the fire.

Firefighters are on scene.

