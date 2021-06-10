Fireworks returning to the skies above cities, towns across CT summer 2021

(WTNH) — Fireworks will be back this year. Towns and cities across the state are starting to announce their 4th of July plans.

East Haven – June 26

Waterbury – July 4

New Britain – July 4 – Tickets for the Great American Boom are on sale. It’s $10 to park at the 1,200 spots this year. Organizers say tickets will go quickly.

Director of the New Britain Parks and Recreation Department Erik Barbieri said of their Great American Boom fireworks event, “It was such a success last year. We sold out the parking lot and Willow Brook Park. We will sell it out again, I’m sure. It means a lot to a lot of people. A lot of family and friends getting together that time of year as you know.”