First babies of 2021 arrive across the state

CONNECTICUT (WTNH)– Just after midnight on Friday the first babies of 2021 were welcomed across the state.
Khaleb Akeem Hosten arrived at 12:14 a.m. at Bridgeport Hospital.
He weighs 6 lbs. 4 ozs. He and his mother, Karina Rojas, of Bridgeport, are doing fine.
Khaleb has an older sister and four older brothers.
A few minutes later, at 12:21 a.m., Ashley Grace was delivered at Griffin Hospital.
She was Grace welcomed by her parents Lisa and Nicholas Detoro, of Milford.
Ashley is 7 lbs. 11 ozs. She has a sister Alyssa, 9, and brother Anthony, 6.
This story will be updated as we learn about more newborns.