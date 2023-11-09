HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed the first deaths of influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the state for the 2023-24 season.

According to DPH, the person who died from the flu was a Middlesex County resident between the ages of 80 and 89. The person who died from RSV was a New Haven County resident and was also between the ages of 80 and 89.

The department also reported that there have been 67 COVID-19-related deaths in Connecticut during October. COVID-19-related deaths in the state have been historically among people ages 55 and older.

“This is a tragic reminder that the 2023-24 respiratory viral disease season is already an active one. As we approach the holidays I strongly encourage all Connecticut residents to make sure they are up to date on their seasonal vaccines, particularly older individuals and those with multiple medical conditions,” DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD said in a statement.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz will join Commissioner Juthani and other local officials Thursday morning for a press conference to discuss the importance of residents receiving necessary vaccines.

