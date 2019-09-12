First Lady Annie Lamont helps launch year-long celebration of women’s suffrage

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The start of the year 2020 is more than three months away, but preparations are already happening to celebrate an important anniversary.

August 2020 will mark the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. First Lady Annie Lamont is taking part in several events Thursday morning to launch the year-long celebration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

“They were never going to get the right to vote unless they broke the doors down. they had to break glass,” First Lady Lamont said.

The meeting also included Lt. Governor Bysiewicz and members of the Connecticut Women’s Suffrage Commission along with Lady Annie Lamont.

“It is the largest expansion of democracy in the history of the country,” Secretary of State Denise Merrill (D) said.

They kicked the celebration off with a famous speech once given by Susan B. Anthony.

Following that, they held a news conference at 11 a.m. presenting the first Centennial Awards of the year to the League of Women Voters and the Hartford Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

“They need to vote because there is more work to do in terms of healthcare, in terms of achieving pay equity,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D) said. “So that women can make dollar for dollar what men make. That is still not a reality in our state.”

They’re hoping this 12 month celebration, aligning with the 2020 election, will inspire more voters at the polls.

And this is just a look at the local level. Nationally, organizers are creating a trail, highlighting important landmarks that were pivotal to the suffrage movement.

