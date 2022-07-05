Conn. (WTNH) — The first case of monkeypox was identified in Connecticut on Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

Health officials said the first case was identified in a man between the ages of 40 and 49 in New Haven County. While he is isolating at this time, he has not been hospitalized.

Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said that the DPH believes the risk to residents across the state due to this case is low.

“The United States is currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak, and there will likely be additional cases in Connecticut in the weeks ahead,” Juthani said. “Monkeypox can spread through close prolonged contact with an infected person. This might include coming into contact with skin lesions, or body fluids, sharing clothes or other materials that have been used by an infected person, or inhaling respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.”

The DPH noted that local health departments should monitor the state for cases among higher risk populations.

Anyone experiencing a fever, swollen glands, or a new rash should contact their local health provider.

View more information regarding monkeypox here.