First mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile Virus in Milford, according to state officials

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut Mosquito Management Program (MMP) announced Tuesday that the first pool of mosquitoes trapped on June 21 has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This is the first reported case of West Nile Virus found this year, according to state researchers.

“This is earlier than usual, and we anticipate further build-up of the virus from now through September,” said Dr. Phillip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES)

Last season, the West Nile Virus was detected in 13 mosquito pools from 21 Connecticut towns.

CAES officials will continue to monitor this situation for any virus expansion. To reduce the risk of being bitten, make sure to: