‘FISH of Greater New Haven’ holding annual Great Thanksgiving Turkey Drop for homebound on Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A nonprofit group in New Haven is getting ready to deliver meals to people in the New Haven area who cannot leave their homes.

The group ‘Fish of Greater New Haven‘ will hold its annual Great Thanksgiving Turkey Drop’ on Saturday, Nov. 20. Last year, it provided a turkey and all the fixings to more than 500 households. This year, it will help more than 1,200.

Jill Meyerhoff, executive director of FISH explained, “We doubled in size due to the COVID crisis. And the numbers haven’t gone down, there are still people who are calling us every day that still have COVID or are coming down with COVID and are homebound and need our services. So, there’s a desperate, desperate need.”

Pastor Phillip Boone, the senior pastor at Cathedral of High Praise, Church of God of Prophecy, added, “For them to be able to eat, and not only to eat but to eat healthily, eat some good food, and that’s another drive that we do as well. We don’t give them junk, we give them excellent food, healthy food.”