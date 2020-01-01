Fit in the New Year? Commissioner says read the fine print

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) —Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection is urging consumers to do their homework before signing a contract with a gym or health club.

Commissioner Michelle Seagull said better health is often a New Year’s resolution and there tends to be a spike in new gym and health club memberships in January.

But, she warns the excitement of working out can wear off after a few months and consumers are can become stuck in health club contracts they just don’t use.

Connecticut law requires health clubs to have contracts in writing. Seagull says they should be read closely.