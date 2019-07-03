Five Connecticut towns make list of best beaches to live in

(WTNH) — Some of the best beach towns to live in are right here in Connecticut, according to a new list from Wallet Hub.

The site looked at things like affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life.

Five towns in Connecticut made the list: Westport came in at number 44, Milford at 96, Norwalk at 106, Stratford at 112, and East Haven at 131.

