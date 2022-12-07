Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont announced that all U.S. and Connecticut state flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 7, for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

This national day of observance honors the lives that were lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

And since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, Lamont noted that all other flags including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise should also be lowered during this time.

In addition to this, Lamont announced that the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven (formally known as the Q Bridge) will be illuminated in red, white, and blue lights. You can see the display early Wednesday morning or Wednesday evening. The lights went up on Tuesday night.

The bridge is similarly named in honor of those who served during the attack.

“We are forever grateful for the military heroes who fought on behalf of our country during the battle at Pearl Harbor and throughout World War II,” said Lamont. “The attack on Pearl Harbor is one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history, and we honor the thousands of service members and civilians who were killed on that tragic day. I urge all Connecticut residents to reflect on the sacrifices made by the Greatest Generation during World War II and everything they have provided to the United States.”

On Dec. 7, 1941, the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii was ambushed by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service. The attack led to the United States entering World War II, and resulted in thousands of deaths.